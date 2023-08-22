Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Greece wants to help rebuild Odesa

by Abbey Fenbert August 22, 2023 6:58 AM
President Volodymyr Zelensky with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Aug. 21. (Photo via President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Greece wants to help Ukraine rebuild Odesa's historic urban center, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Athens on Aug. 21.

President Zelensky arrived in Athens on Aug. 21 to attend a Ukraine-Balkan summit hosted by Greece.

"Mr. President, Greece will be present in the titanic efforts to reconstruct and rebuild your country," Mitsotakis said. He specified that Greece would lend its experience in restoring cultural monuments "with a special focus on Odesa."

Downtown Odesa, deemed a UNESCO World Heritage site, sustained severe damage from repeated attacks in July. Russian strikes hit the historic Transfiguration Cathedral along with dozens of other buildings.

During the briefing, Mitsotakis also mentioned that the city of Mariupol holds special significance for Greece.

Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast is the center of the Ukrainian Greek community.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
