At least 4 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Editor's note: This story was updated with the latest casualty report from Chernihiv Oblast authorities and updated power outage data from Ukraine's Energy Ministry.

At least four people have been killed and 35 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 25.

Russia launched 131 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 106 drones. At least 22 drones made it through, striking 15 locations.

Overnight Russian attacks left several residents in Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts without power. In Odesa Oblast, the outages were compounded by damage from previous Russian strikes, the Energy Ministry said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian strike on the regional center of Kharkiv killed a 51-year-old man and wounded 15 others — 14 men and one woman. Separate attacks injured a 64-year-old man in the village of Mytrofanivka and a 56-year-old man in Podoly, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian attack killed one person and injured two others. Russian forces also targeted the region's port and industrial infrastructure, triggering a fire, Ukraine's State State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five people suffered injuries in a Russian strike against the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian strikes injured four people over the past day, including a 17-year-old girl in the Sumy community, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people suffered injuries due to Russian strikes against the city of Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack injured a 45-year-old man in the Nikopol district, according to Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure in the regional center of Chernihiv, injuring one person, the Chernihiv City Council said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a drone strike hit a car in the Snovsk community, killing a 63-year-old driver. Another drone attack in the same area injured a 37-year-old woman. A Russian FPV drone also struck a car in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi, killing a 39-year-old man, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.