Russia attacks 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled three settlements near the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 23, firing five times and causing at least 48 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks struck the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, and Khotin.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The communities along the Sumy Oblast border have been subject to near-daily attacks since Ukrainian troops liberated Russian-occupied areas of the region in April 2022.