Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched multiple mortar attacks against Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 22 attacking four communities and causing at least 13 explosions, regional military administration reported.

The attacks targeted the communities of Kransopillia, Shalyhyne, Svesa, and Nova Sloboda.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.