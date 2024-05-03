Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks
Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat May 4, 2024 2:19 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: Ukraine's 117th Territorial Defense Brigade soldier watching the sky while standing on a pickup truck mounted a heavy machine gun in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine as Russia launched dozens of Shahed kamikaze drones in late March 2024. (Alexander Khrebet / The Kyiv Independent)
Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 120 times in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 3.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Mykolaiv, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne were targeted.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, missile, tank, and rocket launcher attacks. Explosives were also dropped by drones onto a community.

The town of Seredyna-Buda, with a pre-war population of about 7,500 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 19 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on Ukraine-Russia border.

No casualties or injuries were reported throughout the region.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Amid warning of a Russian summer offensive, Ukraine has begun to plant additional landmines and build fortifications along the Sumy border.

Sumy Oblast fortifies amid looming threat of Kharkiv attack
A group of military officers, local police chiefs, border guards, emergency service workers, and farmers gather around a map of Sumy Oblast’s Myropillia community in an undisclosed location around a mile from Russia. The air raid siren doesn’t interrupt the meeting, which is devoted t…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dmytro Basmat
