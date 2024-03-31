Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Border communities, Russian attacks, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran April 1, 2024 1:35 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the Sumy Oblast border 39 times on March 31, targeting 11 communities in the area, the regional military administration reported.

The Russian military assailed the border throughout the day with artillery, mortar, grenade launchers, drones, mines, and unguided aerial missiles. The community of Seredyna-Buda suffered the most intense bombardments, recording 37 explosions in 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, and Svesa also came under fire.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, prompting new waves of civilian evacuations. Attacks are a daily occurrence for the residents near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian retreat looms without US support, ATACMS are ‘the answer,’ says Zelensky
Key developments on March 30-31: * Zelensky: Ukrainian retreat looms without US support, ATACMS are ‘the answer’ * 80% of DTEK’s energy capacity damaged, destroyed after Russia’s March attacks * Putin signs decree to conscript 150,000 Russians, Ukrainians under occupation for military service *…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:37 PM

Zelensky commemorates 2nd anniversary of liberation of Bucha.

"This is a war to prevent anyone from daring to become a beast toward others," Zelensky said in comments commemorating the Bucha massacre. "And the bodies of our people, which were found on the streets of Bucha, demonstrated that no one in the world can stay away from this battle."
6:33 AM

ISW: Russian air defense struggles to protect key targets.

"Russian forces appear to struggle with properly deploying short-range air defense systems along expected flight vectors for Ukrainian drones, and the Russian military appears to have even failed to cover important potential targets in reportedly well-defended areas within Russia," the ISW said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.