Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked the Sumy Oblast border 39 times on March 31, targeting 11 communities in the area, the regional military administration reported.

The Russian military assailed the border throughout the day with artillery, mortar, grenade launchers, drones, mines, and unguided aerial missiles. The community of Seredyna-Buda suffered the most intense bombardments, recording 37 explosions in 24 hours.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, and Svesa also came under fire.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, prompting new waves of civilian evacuations. Attacks are a daily occurrence for the residents near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.