Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert March 31, 2024 5:17 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on March 30, causing 254 explosions in the area, the regional military administration reported.

The Russian military assailed the border throughout the day with artillery, mortar, grenade launchers, drones, mines, and unguided aerial missiles. The community of Velyka Pysarivka suffered the most intense bombardments, recording 75 explosions in 24 hours.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, Znob-Novhorodske, Khotin, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, and Hlukhiv also came under fire.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Residents of the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border experience daily attacks from nearby Russian forces. Russia has intensified assaults in recent weeks, promoting large-scale evacuations from the region.

Why is Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast?
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast have left some villages resembling the ruins of Bakhmut and Marinka, officials have said, as Moscow’s forces continue to escalate aerial bombardments against homes and civilian infrastructure in the area. In the latest strikes, one person was killed…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
