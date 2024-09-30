Russia aims to draft 133,000 during new round of fall conscription

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning to draft 133,000 Russians between October and January, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 30.

Men aged from 18 to 30 will be drafted as part of the regularly occurring fall conscription campaign.

The decree applies to Russians who are not in the reserve and are subject to military service. Those soldiers whose service has already expired are to be dismissed.

The fall 2023 conscription included the illegally annexed areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said in March that is likely recruiting around 30,000 people a month to help bolster its war effort.

Ukraine adopted a law on mobilization in April as part of an effort to replenish the ranks of the Armed Forces. The need to increase the number of troops persists as Russia continues to advance in Donetsk Oblast and Ukraine after opened a new front in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Recent legislation reforms pertaining to mobilization also included a law lowering the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25.

After the law came into force in Ukraine on May 18, military-aged men were given 60 days to update their personal data so that the state could locate them.

Between May 18 and the mid-July deadline, over 4,6 million military-aged men had done so, the country's Defense Ministry said.