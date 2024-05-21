Defense Ministry: 700,000 draft-aged men update military documents after launch of online app

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Over 1 million military-aged men have registered in the mobile application Rezerv+, while 700,000 have updated military documents via it as of May 21, the Defense Ministry reported.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the newly implemented law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

Nearly 150,000 men registered in the app on its first day of operation, the Defense Ministry reported.

Subscribe to newsletter War Notes Subscribe

The ministry said 1,727 draft-aged men updated their military documents via the app in Poland, 1,369 in Germany, and 443 in Canada, among other men staying abroad.

Rezerve+ is a Ukrainian mobile application for updating military documents online for men who must be on the draft register. Registration in Rezerv+ is voluntary.

From June 18, the Rezerv+ app will display an electronic military document as a QR code. A QR code will have the same legal force as a paper draft registration certificate or military ID.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved laws to lower the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, allowing younger men to be mobilized, and to create the online register for conscripts.