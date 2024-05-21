Skip to content
Defense Ministry: 700,000 draft-aged men update military documents after launch of online app

by Kateryna Hodunova May 21, 2024 10:44 PM 2 min read
Rezerve+ is a Ukrainian mobile application for updating military documents online for military-aged men, who must be on the draft register. The app was launched on May 18, 2024. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry / Facebook)
Over 1 million military-aged men have registered in the mobile application Rezerv+, while 700,000 have updated military documents via it as of May 21, the Defense Ministry reported.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the newly implemented law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

Nearly 150,000 men registered in the app on its first day of operation, the Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry said 1,727 draft-aged men updated their military documents via the app in Poland, 1,369 in Germany, and 443 in Canada, among other men staying abroad.

Rezerve+ is a Ukrainian mobile application for updating military documents online for men who must be on the draft register. Registration in Rezerv+ is voluntary.

From June 18, the Rezerv+ app will display an electronic military document as a QR code. A QR code will have the same legal force as a paper draft registration certificate or military ID.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved laws to lower the minimum age of compulsory military service from 27 to 25, allowing younger men to be mobilized, and to create the online register for conscripts.

Defense Ministry: Medical commission members can no longer use own discretion on conscripts’ eligibility
Members of the Military Medical Examination Commission can no longer use their own discretion when determining a person’s eligibility for the military, the Defense Ministry said on May 4.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.