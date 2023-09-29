Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

New round of Russian conscription will include Ukraine's occupied territories

by Abbey Fenbert September 30, 2023 12:37 AM 1 min read
Russian military conscripts during training in Rostov, Russia on Oc. 31, 2022. (Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's fall conscription campaign, set to begin Oct. 1, will officially include regions of Ukraine under military occupation, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sept. 29.

The fall 2023 conscription will include the illegally annexed areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The decree, signed into law by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, will call up 130,000 conscripts. Russia conducts two conscription campaigns per year, in spring and fall.

Young men aged 18-27 are required by law to enlist for a year of mandatory military service.

In July, Russian lawmakers raised the maximum conscription age to 30, a change that will go into effect in January 2024.

On Sept. 25, Ukraine's National Resistance Center announced that Russian proxy authorities in the occupied territories were preparing systems to register local conscripts.

The Russian state news agency TASS claimed that no conscription campaigns were conducted in the occupied oblasts in spring 2023 or the previous year.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reduces offensive pace on Kupiansk-Kreminna line
Key developments on Sept. 29: * Media: Ukrainian strike allegedly destroys radar station in Russia * Russian attacks kill 6, injure 13 in Ukraine over past 24 hours * US House approves $300 million for Ukraine * Putin asks former Wagner commander to create ‘volunteer units’ to fight in Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.