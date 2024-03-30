UK Defense Ministry: Russia mobilizing around 30,000 soldiers monthly

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is likely mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest report on March 30.

These numbers coincide with those of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) announced in mid-January. Russia is mobilizing around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily, according to Military Intelligence Deputy Chief Vadym Skibitsky.

“(Russia) can highly likely continue to absorb losses and continue attacks aiming at wearing down Ukrainian forces,” the report said.

With the end of the rigged presidential election, Russia could continue to carry out mobilization more openly, said Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for HUR.

Moscow's shell and equipment superiority allows Russian forces to maintain an advantage in the war against Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

Despite Ukrainian claims that the situation on the battlefield has been stabilized, the country is still in dire need of shells and missiles. Russia is firing shells at a ratio of around 7:1 to those of Ukraine, according to Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk.

Delays in U.S. military assistance, caused by disputes in Congress, have already had a direct impact on the battlefield, contributing to the loss of the key front-line city of Avdiivka.

Russian troops have maintained a gradual advance west of the city and "almost certainly took control" of two villages in Donetsk Oblast, Tonenke and Orlivka, according to the report.

The Ukrainian military did not confirm this information.

The General Staff said in its morning update that Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 attacks in Avdiivka sector over the past day, including near Tonenke.

"Russia has continued attacks along several other points in the front line but has made little progress in recent weeks," the U.K. Defense Ministry added.