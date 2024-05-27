Reuters: US to participate in peace summit, official says without specifying delegate

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The United States will participate in the upcoming global peace summit but has not revealed who will attend it yet, Reuters reported on May 26, citing an undisclosed U.S. official.

The summit will be held on June 15-16 in the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. Over 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the event, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On May 26, Zelensky called on the presidents of the U.S., Joe Biden, and China, Xi Jinping, to "show their leadership in advancing the peace" and participate personally in the upcoming summit.

"Please, show your leadership in advancing the peace – the real peace and not just a pause between the strikes," Zelensky said.

Beijing "was considering" joining the event but has not officially confirmed it.

Ukraine is keeping diplomatic channels with China open, even though Beijing has maintained close ties with Moscow during the war.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said in early May that China's attendance would be very important and that Ukraine was making every effort to engage its delegate to participate.

The U.S., in turn, confirmed its participation to Reuters on May 26 but declined to reveal who would attend and at what level.

Biden will likely miss the upcoming peace summit, Bloomberg reported on May 23, citing its undisclosed sources.

The media outlet reported that the U.S. president is set to attend a campaign fundraiser on June 15 in Los Angeles, which clashes with the summit schedule.

The summit will be centered around Ukraine's 10-point peace formula, a plan first outlined by Zelensky in fall 2022 that calls for a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from occupied Ukrainian lands, among other steps.

Zelensky previously ruled out Russia's participation in the event, as it continues to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.