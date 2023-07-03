China looks to hold regular drills with Russian Navy

This audio is created with AI assistance

China's Defense Minister Li Shangfu said he hopes for regular joint exercises and patrols by the Russian and the Chinese navies, Reuters reported on July 3.

Meeting with Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov in Beijing, the minister also advocated for stronger communications at all levels between Moscow and Beijing.

The naval forces of China and Russia held several joint naval drills during Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, including in the Gulf of Oman in March, in South African waters in February, or in the East China Sea in December last year.

Both countries have been building closer political, economic, and military ties over the years, declaring "no limits friendship" only weeks before Russia's invasion.

Multiple U.S. officials have publicly stated over the past month that China was considering providing lethal aid to Russia, which Beijing later denied.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there would be "real costs" for China if the country makes such a decision.