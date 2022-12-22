Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Associated Press: Russia, China conduct joint naval drills

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2022 12:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Dec. 22, Russian and Chinese naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries, Associated Press reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Varyag missile cruiser, the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer, and two corvette warships from Russia’s Pacific Fleet participated in the drills, which began the day before. China deployed two destroyers, a diesel submarine, and other ships for the exercise, the report said. Moscow’s and Beijing’s aircraft also participated in the maneuvers, which included firing exercises and anti-submarine drills, according to the ministry.

The previous day, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, travelled to China for an unannounced meeting with President Xi Jinping. According to Reuters, Medvedev and Xi discussed the “no limits” strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine, though Medvedev did not provide further details.

Medvedev’s trip occurred as President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. Before the face-to-face meeting with Zelensky, the Biden administration announced a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including the first long-sought Patriot air defense system.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.