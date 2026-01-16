KI logo
Residential building in Russia's Ryazan Oblast hit in drone attack, media reports

by Sonya Bandouil
Residential building in Russia's Ryazan Oblast hit in drone attack, media reports
Residential building in Russia's Ryazan Oblast struck by a drone overnight on Jan. 16, 2026 (Astra / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

An unidentified drone crashed into a residential high-rise in the Russian city of Ryazan overnight on Jan. 16, as Russia reported a wave of drone attacks across multiple regions.

Russian officials said there were no casualties, while residents reported hearing explosions during the night. A local oil refinery is believed to be the intended target of the strikes.

According to the Russian opposition news channel Astra, the drone hit around the 18th floor of a building in the Otkrytie residential complex, though local authorities have not commented and the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed air defenses intercepted 22 drones over Ryazan Oblast, with additional drones downed over the Rostov, Voronezh, Kursk, Tula, and Volgograd regions, as well as Crimea, Oryol, and Lipetsk.

The ministry also said another 44 drones were intercepted over Belgorod Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery, which produces upwards of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, has been a regular target of attack given its role in fueling Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ryazan, the region's capital, is located 180 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Moscow and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia along Sumy Oblast.

RussiaRyazan OblastAttacks on Russia
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

