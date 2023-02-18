Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
RFE/RL: Russian propaganda channel inadvertently reveals location of Russian base

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2023 3:39 PM 1 min read
A photo was published on a Wagner-linked propaganda channel on Telegram, which ultimately disclosed the whereabouts of a Russian military equipment repair base, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Wagner is a private Russian military campaign heavily involved in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The photo features a captured Ukrainian tank destroyer which the propaganda channel calls "a fresh trophy."

RFE/RL found the original source of the photo and geolocated it at an abandoned mine in the town of Yuvileyne, located near Luhansk. It was originally taken by a 55 year-old Omsk resident who most likely volunteered to fight in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Yuvileyne is located approximately 90 kilometers from the established front line.

Ukraine war latest: 'No alternative to Ukrainian victory,' Zelensky says at Munich Security Conference
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
