German Quantum Systems takes 10% ownership in Ukrainian defense robotics firm Frontline

German defense technology company Quantum Systems has acquired a 10% stake in Frontline, a Ukrainian defense robotics firm, Quantum Systems announced in a press release on July 16.

The deal gives Quantum Systems the option to increase its ownership to 25% over the next 12 months. Both companies specialize in unmanned aerial systems and military robotics used in Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia.

Frontline produces multi-rotor reconnaissance drones nicknamed "Ukrainian Mavics" and counter-drone systems that are in high demand among Ukrainian military units. The company is part of Brave1, Ukraine's government-backed defense technology cluster.

"Together, we are proud to be the first movers in Euro-Ukrainian defense manufacturing," said Florian Seibel, co-CEO of Quantum Systems, commenting on the deal.

The companies did not disclosing the deal's amount. According to the press release, it marks one of the largest strategic investment agreements in Ukraine's defense tech sector.

The companies signed a strategic partnership memorandum in Kyiv in April 2025. Frontline has already begun integrating European-sourced components facilitated by Quantum Systems into its robotic systems to enhance battlefield performance.

The recent partnership seeks to boost manufacturing capacity in Ukraine and deepen integration with Europe's defense industrial base, the press release said.

Yevhenii Tretiak, CEO of Frontline, said the partnership "goes beyond capital" and will help scale "battlefield-proven technologies" based on frontline military feedback.

The investment follows Frontline's recent $800,000 seed funding round from Ukrainian and international investors, including Nezlamni, Startup Wise Guys, Angel One, and Freedom Fund.

One of the largest publicly disclosed investments in Ukrainian defense technology since Russia's full-scale invasion was U.S.-Ukrainian investment group MITS Capital investment of $3.74 million into military robotics company Tencore.