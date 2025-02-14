German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems plans to double production in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Quantum Systems, a German drone manufacturer operating two plants in Ukraine, plans to double its drone production in the country, Ukraine's Strategic Industries Ministry announced on Feb. 14.

The company produces advanced Vector reconnaissance drones. It opened its first facility in Ukraine in April 2024.

Unmanned systems have become a key capability for both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. to meet its battlefield needs, Kyiv has ramped up domestic production and imports of drones since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The ministry met with Quantum Systems representatives at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14 to discuss ways to speed up drone production.

"We all want the same result — more quality weapons for the Ukrainian military," said Herman Smetanin, Ukraine's strategic industries minister.

The ministry wrote that Quantum Systems operates an R&D center and a drone maintenance and development facility in Ukraine, calling it “a good example of localized manufacturing."

Quantum Systems first began providing Ukraine with drones after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The firm also established a service, support, training, and logistics center in Ukraine in the following year.

The company promised to supply Kyiv with 500 reconnaissance drones by the end of 2024.

In September 2024, Ukraine created the Unmanned Systems' Forces — a separate branch of the military focused on drones, forming special drone-specific units, and improving the production, training, and innovation of unmanned vehicles.