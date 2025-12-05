Putin wraps up first India visit in 4 years, touts 'privileged partnership' on oil, defense

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised expanding ties during talks in New Delhi on Dec. 5, as Putin wrapped up his first visit to India in 4 years.

Putin's two-day trip underscored Moscow's effort to secure stable partners amid Western sanctions and India's growing reliance on discounted Russian crude.

India, the world's third-largest oil importer, became Russia's top oil buyer after the full-scale invasion in 2022, strengthening a partnership Washington has tried to curb.

During the meeting, Putin said Russia would continue supplying fuel to India's "rapidly growing economy," calling Moscow a reliable energy partner.

The Russian president described his talks with Modi as "useful" and "constructive," saying they reflected a "particularly privileged partnership" between the two countries. He said the cooperation extends beyond oil sales and includes broader energy and industrial initiatives.

Modi and Putin also agreed to expand bilateral trade by boosting Indian exports.

Russia's oil trade with India, negligible before the invasion, now totals around $140 billion.

Together with China, India accounts for 85% of Russia's crude exports, providing Moscow with vital revenue as it continues its war against Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to disrupt India's and China's purchases of Russian oil through tariffs and threats of secondary sanctions.

Washington imposed a 25% tariff on all Indian imports on Aug. 1, followed by additional levies on Aug. 6 targeting India's continued energy trade with Moscow.

Despite that pressure, cooperation among Russia, India, and China continues to expand, strengthening Moscow's ability to redirect energy flows and blunt Western attempts to constrain its wartime revenue.