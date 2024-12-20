Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian soldiers, Donald Trump, Trump Russia
Edit post

Putin says full-scale invasion of Ukraine should have been 'earlier,' says he's open to meeting Trump

by Olena Goncharova December 20, 2024 2:50 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual call-in-show and press conference at the Gostiny Dvor hall, December 19, 2024, in Moscow, Russia. Putin answered questions from journalists and people from Russian regions during a four-and-a-half-hour-long annual event. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a marathon press conference lasting over four hours on Dec. 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a full-scale invasion of Ukraine should have begun 'earlier.'

When asked what he would have done differently if he could go back to February 2022, the month Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine, Putin responded, "Knowing what's happening now, back in 2022, I would've thought the decision ought to have been taken earlier." He continued, "We ought to have started getting ready for those developments and the special military operation before."

The Kremlin leader also addressed questions about benefits for soldiers involved in what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, particularly in relation to payments for injuries or fatalities.

This issue has become a significant point of concern in Russia, reflecting the growing anxiety over mounting casualties and the reasons many Russians continue to enlist. A joint investigation by the BBC Russia and Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, has identified over 83,000 Russian troops killed in the war, though the actual toll is believed to be much higher.

Putin also expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at any time to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. However, he reiterated Moscow’s unwavering demands for a peace agreement, including the rejection of any territorial concessions and a firm stance against Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Responding to a question about whether he had learned anything about himself during the war, Putin said: "I believe that Russia has become much stronger in the past two or three years. Why? Because we are becoming a truly sovereign country. We depend on few people. We are able to stand on our own feet from an economic point of view. We are strengthening our defense capability."

Despite almost three years of ongoing war and the toll of Western sanctions on Russia’s economy, Putin attempted to reassure the Russian public, particularly those frustrated by the war and rising inflation. He claimed that Russia was winning the war and that the economy was stable and even growing. However, in a rare admission, he acknowledged that Russia's inflation rate of 9.3 percent, as reported by the Central Bank chief, was "an alarming signal."

Putin claims Russia wasn’t ‘defeated’ in Syria
“Everything what is happening in Syria is not a defeat for Russia,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.