Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says

by Kollen Post, Jason Blevins
The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post sits down with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and political scientist, to discuss the upcoming high-level talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Aug. 15 in Alaska, as well as both sides’ strategies for the meeting. McFaul contrasts the negotiation process under the Trump and Barack Obama administrations and explains why Trump will have a stronger position with Putin if he applies secondary sanctions and continues U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Jason Blevins

Creative Video Director

News Feed
Wednesday, August 13
The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post sits down with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and political scientist, to discuss the upcoming high-level talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Aug. 15 in Alaska, as well as both sides’ strategies for the meeting.

Opinion
Russia's hybrid empire.

When war rages on the front line — with trenches, tanks, drones, and rockets — it is visible. But a far more dangerous war is fought where it goes unnoticed: in negotiations, in memoranda, in the emphasis on ethnic grievances and cultural claims.

