Putin holds advantage ahead of Trump meeting, expert says

The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post sits down with Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and political scientist, to discuss the upcoming high-level talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Aug. 15 in Alaska, as well as both sides’ strategies for the meeting. McFaul contrasts the negotiation process under the Trump and Barack Obama administrations and explains why Trump will have a stronger position with Putin if he applies secondary sanctions and continues U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.