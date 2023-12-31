Skip to content
Prosecutors: 1 killed, 6 wounded by Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast

by Asami Terajima December 31, 2023 2:08 PM 2 min read
A photo capturing the damage at one of the residential buildings that came under attack in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 30, 2023. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used what appeared to be an S-300 missile to attack Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight, killing one person and wounding six, the regional prosecutor's office reported on Dec. 31.

"At 9 p.m., the occupiers (Russian forces) probably used an S-300 missile against civilians," the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office wrote on Facebook, reporting that Selydove was struck twice by Russian forces in a day.

"The enemy (Russia) continues to destroy the population of Donetsk Oblast and the houses of its residents."

A 63-year-old man, who was close to the epicenter of the blast, was killed, and six residents of an apartment building suffered injuries of varying severity, according to the report.

The victims, aged 43 to 83, suffered multiple shrapnel wounds, explosive injuries, and abrasions and are receiving medical care, it added.

Six apartment buildings were damaged, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Located around 30 kilometers west of Avdiivka, where some of the fiercest battles of the full-scale war are raging, Selydove, once home to over 20,000 people, regularly comes under attack from Russian missiles.  

While life continues in many cities, towns, and villages in Donetsk Oblast, often under constant Russian attacks on residential areas, civilians who remain there are living with great risks. Local authorities have stressed to the residents, especially with children, that they should flee the fiercely fought region for their own safety.

Earlier in November, a Russian missile attack on Selydove killed four people.

Author: Asami Terajima
Comments

