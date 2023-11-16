Skip to content
Death toll of Donetsk Oblast attack rises to 4

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2023 1:11 PM 1 min read
Emergency service workers at the scene of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 16, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More bodies have been found by emergency workers at the site of a Russian missile attack on the city of Selydove, bringing the death toll to four, the State Emergency Service reported on Nov. 16.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the night of Nov. 15 on Selydove, which is located around 30 kilometers west of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. A four-story apartment building was hit in the strike.

Initial reports said that one person had been killed and two had been injured, but more bodies were lying under the rubble.

The number of injured civilians has since been revised to three.

The State Emergency Service said that as of the morning of Nov. 16, emergency responders are still working at the scene.

Selydove had a pre-war population of around 21,000 residents.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

12:48 AM

NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024.

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.
10:57 PM

Man injured in Odesa drone attack dies in hospital.

A person injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of Dec. 12 died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Dec. 13. The 42-year-old man died from a heart attack after being injured in the drone attack.
9:12 PM

Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.
MORE NEWS

