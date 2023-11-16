Death toll of Donetsk Oblast attack rises to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

More bodies have been found by emergency workers at the site of a Russian missile attack on the city of Selydove, bringing the death toll to four, the State Emergency Service reported on Nov. 16.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the night of Nov. 15 on Selydove, which is located around 30 kilometers west of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. A four-story apartment building was hit in the strike.

Initial reports said that one person had been killed and two had been injured, but more bodies were lying under the rubble.

The number of injured civilians has since been revised to three.

The State Emergency Service said that as of the morning of Nov. 16, emergency responders are still working at the scene.

Selydove had a pre-war population of around 21,000 residents.