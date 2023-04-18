Prosecutor General’s Office records over 80,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have committed 80,840 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on April 17.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies also said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 470 children and wounded at least 948 since Feb. 24, 2022.

Earlier in the day, two former Wagner mercenaries told Russian opposition media that they were ordered to kill anyone, not taking any prisoners of war or negotiating.

“We were ordered to clean up and destroy everyone (in Soledar and Bakhmut). We came with 150 Wagner fighters killing everyone (on our way) - women, men, elderly, and children, including small, five-year-olds,” Ex-prisoner and former Wagner mercenary Azamat Uldarov said on April 17.

Prosecutor General’s Office said it had started investigating the alleged war crimes committed by Uldarov and another ex-commander Alexey Savichev.