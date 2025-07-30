Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
Business

Ukraine's PrivatBank wins $1.9 billion fraud case against former owner Kolomoisky at UK court

1 min read
Avatar
by Yana Prots
Ukraine's PrivatBank wins $1.9 billion fraud case against former owner Kolomoisky at UK court
Ukrainian business tycoon and one of Ukraine's most famous billionaires, Ihor Kolomoisky, at a court hearing in Kyiv on Sept. 2, 2023. Kolomoisky was arrested on fraud charges, with his bail set at Hr 500 million. He chose to remain in jail. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.‌‌‌‌

Ukraine's largest lender, PrivatBank, won $1.9 billion in a London court case against its former owners, oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner, for allegedly defrauding the institution, the bank's press service announced on July 30.

Kolomoisky is the wealthiest businessman to have landed behind bars in Ukraine's independent history, being detained in 2023.

The once-powerful businessman co-founded PrivatBank in 1992 but lost ownership to the state in 2016 after his management left a $5.5 billion hole in its balance sheet.

The ruling represents a significant win for PrivatBank, which has pursued the case in English courts since 2017 following the bank's nationalization, the bank says in a press release.

News FeedUkrainePrivatBankIhor KolomoiskyBanking
Avatar
Yana Prots

Newsroom Intern

Yana Prots is an intern on the business desk of the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a journalist at the NGO Center of United Actions and as a social media editor at Hromadske media. Yana holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and completed a year as an exchange student at the University of Zurich. Now, she is pursuing a master’s degree in International Finance and Investment at the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 30
 (Updated:  )
Trump says Russia tariffs will be imposed in 10 days.

"I don't know if it’s gonna affect Russia, because he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants to obviously probably keep the war going, but we're gonna put tariffs and various things," U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Show More

Editors' Picks