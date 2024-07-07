Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, Nationalization of PrivatBank, Bank fraud
Edit post

Media: Kolomoisky’s associate Boholiubov used forged documents to leave Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2024 4:01 PM 2 min read
A customer uses an automated teller machine (ATM) at a PrivatBank bank branch in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian billionaire Hennadii Boholiubov, who formerly owned Ukrainian bank PrivatBank alongside oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, recently left Ukraine under forged documents, anonymous sources at the Prosecutor General's Office told the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.

According to the outlet, Boholiubov, 62, allegedly left Ukraine on June 24 after Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security (BEB)  prepared charges against him.

Boholiubov left Ukraine by train from Kyiv to the Polish border town of Chelm with forged documents and entered Poland with his own, the outlet reported. He is currently residing in Austria, according to the report.

The border guard who let Boholiubov out of the country was reportedly detained on June 6.

The financial and industrial group Privat, of which Boholiubov and Kolomoisky are the co-owners, operated the PrivatBank from its founding in 1992 until 2016.

In 2016, the bank was nationalized when it was found to have an over $5.5 billion hole in its ledger, allegedly moved out by its former owners Kolomoisky and Boholiubov  via fraudulent schemes.

The former owners appealed to the Supreme Court against the government's decision but lost their case in July 2022.

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's most infamous business tycoons, was arrested on Sept. 2, 2023, for alleged fraud and money laundering related to his oil and gas holdings. His bail was initially set at Hr 509 million (now $13.2 million).

Oligarch Kolomoisky is behind bars. How did he get there and can he find a way out?
Ihor Kolomoisky’s recent arrest is the latest episode in a prolonged, hard-fought slide from grace for one of Ukraine’s most notorious oligarchs. At his height, he governed a region, controlled huge chunks of multiple industries, made good use of his massive TV network, and a cadre of loyal politic…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.