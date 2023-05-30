Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Power outages reported in several Ukrainian regions, Ukrenergo pledges to restore supply 'in coming hours'

by Dinara Khalilova May 30, 2023 5:19 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency power outages were introduced in parts of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Sumy around noon on May 30 due to a decrease in the system's frequency, reported Ukraine's Energy Ministry.

The reason for the shutdowns is still unclear, as electricity generation fully covers current consumption. The Russian overnight attack on Kyiv Oblast didn't cause any damage to the energy infrastructure, according to the ministry.

Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo pledged to restore the power supply to all consumers "in the next few hours."

According to Ukrenegro, several major high-voltage lines in the power system were accidentally disconnected, which made the emergency mechanism cut off power in parts of Ukraine. The incident is being investigated.

Earlier, the Energy Ministry reported that Russian attacks against Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts caused blackouts in some frontline settlements.

Part of the consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts are still without electricity due to earlier Russian strikes, the ministry added.

Russian troops launched another drone attack against Kyiv Oblast overnight on May 30, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month. The attack killed one person and injured nine in the capital as well as wounded four more elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast.

The Kyiv police reported 16 property damage cases, including residential buildings and cars.

Update: At least 1 killed, 13 injured after night attack on Kyiv Oblast
At least 13 people were injured and one woman killed by the Russian overnight drone strike against Kyiv Oblast and the capital on May 30, the Kyiv police reported on Telegram.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
