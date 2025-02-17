Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Petro Poroshenko, Volodymyr Zelensky, Presidential Office, Sanctions, Politics, Ukraine
Edit post

Poroshenko claims Zelensky’s office requested parliament votes in exchange for avoiding sanctions

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 17, 2025 6:46 PM 3 min read
Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine's former president, attends the European People's Party congress in Bucharest, Romania, on March 6, 2024. (Andrei Pungovschi / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former President and current lawmaker Petro Poroshenko on Feb. 17 accused the Presidential Office of offering to support his faction's involvement in drafting legislation on the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in exchange for avoiding sanctions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision on Feb. 13 to impose indefinite sanctions on several high-profile figures, including Poroshenko. The ex-president denounced the sanctions as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Poroshenko's faction has opposed a recent bill to purchase two Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria for the KNPP, a move Zelensky called critical for Ukraine's energy independence.

"I was offered that if the faction voted for the bill on the KNPP, I would not have any problems with sanctions," Poroshenko claimed in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda.

Some lawmakers have criticized the deal, calling the reactors outdated and costly. Parliament has faced repeated delays in passing the law, leading Bulgaria to extend the deal's deadline to March.

"I was attacked because we demanded and are now demanding the withdrawal of mandates from the Opposition Platform for Life party and because we demand an end to Russian oil transit through Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

Although Zelensky banned all pro-Kremlin political projects, including the Opposition Platform, in March 2022, the party's dissolved parliamentary faction left individual lawmakers with their mandates.

Following an attack on opposition, Zelensky effectively begins election season
President Volodymyr Zelensky had imposed sanctions against the official leader of the opposition, ex-President Petro Poroshenko. The following decree was published on Feb. 13. Despite the official reasoning given by the country’s Security Service being high treason committed a decade ago, the unila…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Poroshenko also accused Zelensky of overstepping his authority with the sanctions and criticized Ukraine's 2022 anti-oligarch law, which defines oligarchs as individuals with significant media influence, political involvement, and assets exceeding Hr 2.27 billion ($54 million).

"Zelensky dreamed maniacally of sanctions," he said, adding that only a strong response from the Venice Commission had halted the law's adoption.

On Feb. 14, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced criminal proceedings against individuals on the NSDC sanctions list for "serious and especially serious crimes."

Poroshenko was charged with high treason in 2021 for allegedly conspiring with Russian-backed separatists in a coal supply scheme between November 2014 and January 2015, which reportedly generated Hr 3 billion ($72 million) in profits.

He has dismissed the charges and sanctions as politically driven.

What’s at stake for Poroshenko, ex-president sanctioned by Zelensky?
In an unprecedented move, President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions on his predecessor and key political rival, lawmaker Petro Poroshenko. Poroshenko, who was elected president in 2014, lost his reelection bid in 2019 to Zelensky in a bitter campaign that often included personal attacks. The…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.