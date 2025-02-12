Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Government, Petro Poroshenko, National Security and Defense Council, Sanctions
Edit post

Zelensky imposes sanctions against ex-President Poroshenko, former president says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 12, 2025 10:38 PM 3 min read
Petro Poroshenko speaks at a panel at the 15th Annual Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 26, 2023. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has imposed sanctions against ex-President Petro Poroshenko, the former president said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that an official decree will be published on Feb. 13, without naming Poroshenko by name.

Poroshenko did not specify what restrictions would be imposed on him in his video address, but the sanctions could be implemented based on alleged "high treason," according to Forbes Ukraine, which cited two sources.

"The National Security and Defense Council has just made an unconstitutional, politically motivated decision to impose sanctions against me, Petro Poroshenko, the leader of the opposition and the fifth president (of Ukraine)," Poroshenko said in a statement.

"Today, Zelensky has dealt a huge blow to the internal unity that our team has been strictly adhering to since February 2022 and which is our main weapon in the fight against the aggressor," he said.

"All responsibility for the negative consequences lies directly with him," Poroshenko added.

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin
“The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the del…
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

In his evening address, Zelensky said he had participated in the Defense Council meeting and that its decisions would be published the following day.

"We are defending our country and restoring justice. Everyone who destroyed the national security of Ukraine and helped Russia must be held accountable (for their actions)," Zelensky said without specifying who exactly could be penalized and what that would mean.

Poroshenko served one term as Ukraine's president from 2014 until 2019. Volodymyr Zelensky dealt a decisive defeat to Poroshenko in the 2019 election, securing 73.22% of the vote against his opponent's 24.45% in the second round.

Following Zelensky's victory, over 20 criminal cases were opened against Poroshenko. He was charged with treason, his shares in 19 companies were seized, and his affiliated companies received multimillion-dollar fines from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the investigation of criminal cases against the former president was suspended.

Investigation: Apparent Russian disinformation group posing as ex-president Poroshenko targets foreign fighters in Ukraine
TOP FINDINGS: * An apparent Russian state-aligned group is targeting Ukraine’s International Legion in a disinformation campaign * The Kyiv Independent obtained and analyzed exclusive video that shows the group used doctored footage to pose as the Ukrainian ex-president on a Zoom call that took p…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:53 PM

Trump holds talks with Zelensky following his 1.5-hour-long conversation with Putin.

"The conversation went very well. He, like President (Vladimir) Putin, wants to make peace. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the war, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation," U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.