Ukraine opens criminal cases against ex-President Poroshenko, sanctioned oligarchs, businessmen

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 14, 2025 3:05 PM 3 min read
Petro Poroshenko attends the Eighth Ukrainian Women's Congress in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 5, 2024 (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Prosecutor General's Office announced on Feb. 14 that criminal proceedings have been opened against businessmen and former high-ranking officials recently sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The list includes oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, billionaire Konstantin Zhevago, former PrivatBank co-owner Hennadiy Boholyubov, Ukraine's 5th President Petro Poroshenko, and former pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Each of these five individuals is being held criminally liable for committing serious and especially serious crimes," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a post on Telegram.

Poroshenko was charged in 2021 with high treason and aiding terrorist organizations for allegedly conspiring with Russian-backed separatists between November 2014 and January 2015. The scheme reportedly generated over Hr 3 billion ($72 million) in profits from coal supplies.

He said the decision to impose sanctions against him was politically motivated and unconstitutional.

Medvedchuk faces charges of high treason and violations of war laws, accused of helping Russia seize a Ukrainian oil and gas field in the Black Sea's Kerch Shelf.

He is also accused of passing secret military information, including the locations of Ukrainian military units, and creating a pro-Russian influence network in Ukraine.

‘Crazy’ Putin could attack NATO in 2026, Russia building up troops in Belarus, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia plans to deploy 15 divisions, totaling 100,000 to 150,000 troops, primarily in Belarus.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Kolomoisky is under investigation for embezzling over Hr 5.36 billion ($129 million) from a financial institution and laundering nearly Hr 4.1 billion ($99 million).

He is suspected of orchestrating the contract killing of a legal company director who refused to annul a decision regarding a shareholders' meeting.

Zhevago is suspected of embezzling $113 million and misappropriating Hr 608 million ($15 million) from a Ukrainian bank through a conspiracy with bank officials.

This illegal transfer of funds to offshore accounts caused major financial losses to the institution. He is also under investigation for involvement in a criminal organization and money laundering.

Boholyubov is being investigated for illegal possession of another person's passport and organizing an unlawful border crossing with the help of a border guard. He is wanted by Ukrainian authorities for his role in aiding illegal border crossings.

The sanctions freeze all assets held by the targeted individuals in Ukraine and block them from conducting financial transactions, among other restrictions. The decree states that the measures are indefinite.

Following an attack on opposition, Zelensky effectively begins election season
President Volodymyr Zelensky had imposed sanctions against the official leader of the opposition, ex-President Petro Poroshenko. The following decree was published on Feb. 13. Despite the official reasoning given by the country’s Security Service being high treason committed a decade ago, the unila…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.