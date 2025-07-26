Become a member
News Feed

Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox cleric to discuss Ukraine war

1 min read
by Olena Goncharova
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox cleric to discuss Ukraine war
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost from the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced. A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he becomes the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Leo met with Metropolitan Anthony, a senior cleric of the Russian Orthodox Church, on July 26 to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. This audience marked a potential effort to alleviate the strained ties between the two churches, which have been impacted by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo received Anthony, who chairs the department of external church relations, along with five other high-profile clerics during a morning audience, according to Reuters.

In a statement following the meeting, the Russian Orthodox Church said: "During the conversation, numerous issues were raised concerning the state of Orthodox-Catholic dialogue, as well as the ongoing conflicts in the world, including in Ukraine and the Middle East."

Since assuming the papacy in May, Pope Leo has consistently appealed for peace in global conflicts. This month, he conveyed to visiting President Volodymyr Zelensky the Vatican's willingness to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

However, Russian officials have previously indicated they do not consider the Vatican a suitable venue for such negotiations, citing its location surrounded by NATO member Italy, which has openly supported Ukraine.

Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, has been an enthusiastic backer of the invasion of Ukraine.

During a call between the pope and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4, the Kremlin urged the Vatican to "take a more active role" in defending what it described as freedom of religion in Ukraine, particularly for the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of suppressing religious freedom due to its ban on the activities of the Moscow-linked church, which Kyiv accused of continued ties to Russia during the full-scale war. It is not to be confused with the autocephalous (autonomous) Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

During the call with Putin, the pope emphasized the importance of dialogue and religious freedom, according to the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIVRussiaRussian Orthodox ChurchUkraineReligion
Olena Goncharova

