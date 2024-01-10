Skip to content
Politico: Scholz to put additional pressure on EU to increase arms supplies to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2024 9:13 AM 2 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the SPD party convention on Dec. 9, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will use the upcoming EU summit in February as an opportunity to press Ukraine's European allies to increase their provision of military aid, Politico reported on Jan. 9, citing an anonymous German official.

Germany was widely criticized in the immediate aftermath of Russia's full-scale invasion for the country's sluggish and overly cautious approach to providing aid to Ukraine considering its status as the EU's biggest economy. It has since significantly increased its military support for Ukraine, becoming the second largest provider of military aid behind the U.S.

"As significant as the German contribution is, it will not be enough to ensure Ukraine's security in the long run," Scholz said at a press conference on Jan. 8.

"Therefore I call on allies in the European Union to strengthen their efforts regarding Ukraine. The planned weapons deliveries to Ukraine of most EU member states are not enough."

The EU will also vote on the 50 billion euro ($54 billion) financial support package for Ukraine at the Feb. 1 summit that was blocked by Hungary in December. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Jan. 8 that he is confident the funding will be approved, even if it may have to take another form in the face of Hungary's resistance.

Politico reported on Jan. 9, citing unnamed diplomats, that Hungary was signaling it would potentially support the funding package on the condition that it was reviewed annually.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
