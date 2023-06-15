Politico: Bulgaria wants to join EU ammunition for Ukraine initiative

This audio is created with AI assistance

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Todor Tagarev told Politico on June 15 that Sofia aims to join the EU's initiative to supply $2.2 billion worth of artillery shells to Ukraine.

"We are very clearly aiming at joining this coalition," Tagarev said. "There's been no political decision but we will certainly put in the effort and I believe that we will find a way."

In May, the EU finalized a deal to provide Ukraine with 1 million artillery rounds for its fight against Russian aggression. The first step is to quickly send supplies from the standing European arsenals, and the second is a joint purchase of new shells.

So far, Bulgaria is the only EU country except Ireland not to join the European Defense Agency's project aimed at jointly purchasing ammunition for Ukraine.

The incumbent Bulgarian cabinet took office on June 6 after a long period of instability. On his first day in office, the newly-appointed Tagarev said Bulgaria must do what is necessary to provide Ukraine with assistance so that it can liberate its territories from Russian occupation.

Bulgaria's lawmakers voted in favor of supplying weapons in November, but the previous government never officially proceeded with sending aid.

However, multiple media reports have indicated that Bulgaria has sent weapons to Ukraine via third-party countries.