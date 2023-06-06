Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bulgaria's new defense minister vows to support Ukraine with military aid

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2023 11:35 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Todor Tagarev, Bulgaria's newly-appointed defense minister, said on June 6 that his country must do what is necessary to provide Ukraine with assistance so that it can liberate its territories from Russian occupation.

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported that Tagarev made the statement in his speech after accepting the post from his predecessor Dimitar Stoyanov.

While outlining the main objectives of his future work as the minister of defense, Tagarev said that Bulgaria and its army must contribute to ensuring security and stability in the Black Sea region and South-Eastern Europe.

"We will have security when the last occupier leaves the border of Ukraine and the Kremlin's aggressive intentions are blocked. Only in this way can our region and our future be guaranteed," Tagarev said, as cited by the BTA.

"We must do what is necessary, both to strengthen our defense capabilities and to provide assistance to Ukraine so that it can continue the counteroffensive that has apparently begun and liberate its territories."

Bulgaria is one of the few European Union members that hasn't provided military to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion that broke out in February 2022.

Bulgaria's lawmakers voted in favor of supplying weapons in November, but the previous government never officially proceeded with sending aid.

However, multiple media reports have indicated that Bulgaria has sent weapons to Ukraine via third-party countries.

Russia reports Ukrainian ground attacks in Donetsk Oblast in possible launch of counteroffensive
In the early hours of June 5, the first announcement of what looks like it could be the start of a large-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive came from an unusual source. At 1:31 a.m. Kyiv time, the Russian Defense Ministry, which famously floundered in silence in response to Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.