Bulgaria's new defense minister vows to support Ukraine with military aid

Todor Tagarev, Bulgaria's newly-appointed defense minister, said on June 6 that his country must do what is necessary to provide Ukraine with assistance so that it can liberate its territories from Russian occupation.

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported that Tagarev made the statement in his speech after accepting the post from his predecessor Dimitar Stoyanov.

While outlining the main objectives of his future work as the minister of defense, Tagarev said that Bulgaria and its army must contribute to ensuring security and stability in the Black Sea region and South-Eastern Europe.

"We will have security when the last occupier leaves the border of Ukraine and the Kremlin's aggressive intentions are blocked. Only in this way can our region and our future be guaranteed," Tagarev said, as cited by the BTA.

"We must do what is necessary, both to strengthen our defense capabilities and to provide assistance to Ukraine so that it can continue the counteroffensive that has apparently begun and liberate its territories."

Bulgaria is one of the few European Union members that hasn't provided military to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion that broke out in February 2022.

Bulgaria's lawmakers voted in favor of supplying weapons in November, but the previous government never officially proceeded with sending aid.

However, multiple media reports have indicated that Bulgaria has sent weapons to Ukraine via third-party countries.