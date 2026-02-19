Polish president ends special refugee support system for Ukrainians, shifts assistance to general foreigner protections

Polish President Karol Nawrocki signed legislation on Feb. 19 transferring support measures for Ukrainian refugees into Poland’s general Law on the Protection of Foreigners, ending a separate legal framework created after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The earlier special assistance law had simplified residence, employment, access to social benefits, and education for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Under the new rules, these provisions will be gradually incorporated into broader foreigner protection legislation, creating a unified temporary protection system applying to all foreigners.

“I sign this law with the conviction that it protects our state finances, streamlines the system, and restores a sense of basic justice," Nawrocki said.

The law also extends the legal stay of Ukrainian citizens in Poland until March 4, 2027. In addition, the legislation will preserve residency rights for Ukrainians already granted protection or whose documents were extended due to the war.

A key change introduces a requirement for refugees to apply for a "PESEL" personal identification number within 30 days of entering the country, with failure to do so resulting in the loss of temporary protection status.

Nawrocki previously signaled in November 2025 that the special assistance law would be signed for the final time, stating that Ukrainians would eventually be treated under the same legal framework as other foreign nationals.

Poland has emerged as a primary destination for Ukrainian refugees following Russia's full-scale invasion. By summer 2025, approximately 1 million Ukrainian refugees were residing in Poland, according to Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to the country.