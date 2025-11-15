Polish president signs social aid law for Ukrainian refugees for 'last time'

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on Nov. 14 that he had signed a law on assistance for Ukrainian refugees, which extends their legal status until March 2026, for the "last time," Gazeta.pl reported.

Poland has emerged as a primary destination for Ukrainian refugees following Russia's full-scale invasion. By summer 2025, approximately 1 million Ukrainian refugees were residing in Poland, according to Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to the country.

With the outbreak of the full-scale war, Poland implemented social support measures for Ukrainians, including monthly financial aid, access to healthcare, and legal residency status.

Nawrocki announced that he would no longer sign the law providing aid to Ukrainians unless a "new solution" is found. The president argued that the current provisions are "unfair to Poles," effectively equating Polish citizens with citizens of another country.

After three years of war, the Ukrainian minority in Poland should be treated responsibly, but on the same terms as other national minorities, Nawrocki said.

"The law was passed because I did not want to add to the chaos. However, I expect that future decisions will be both realistic and fair," the Polish president added.

Nawrocki emphasized that the state must implement solutions that safeguard both Polish prosperity and the presence of Ukrainians in the country.

At the same time, the Polish president warned that the absence of a sensible policy could lead to "chaos in March next year," when Ukrainians' legal refugee status in Poland expires.

The Polish president had previously vetoed a law on aid to Ukrainians, citing what he called the "disproportionately high level of social assistance" provided to Ukrainian refugees. In response, the Polish government drafted a new law, which was ultimately approved by parliament on Sept. 17.

The legislation extends the legal stay of Ukrainian citizens who fled the war in Poland until March 4, 2026. It also strengthens oversight of foreigners receiving social assistance and introduces restrictions on the use of medical services by adult Ukrainian citizens.