Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Police find evidence of Russian cluster munitions in Kyiv Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 12, 2024 8:58 PM 1 min read
A cluster munition found by the Kyiv Oblast Police on June 12, 2024. (Kyiv Oblast Police / Facebook)
Cluster munitions have been found at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast, the region's police reported on June 12.

Kyiv and the surrounding region came under a Russian drone and missile attack in the early hours of June 12. There were no reports of casualties, but falling debris from intercepted missiles caused damage in Kyiv Oblast.

While documenting the impact of the attack on the morning of June 12, "law enforcement officers discovered fragments of dangerous cluster submunitions," the Kyiv Oblast Police said.

"Explosive objects pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate at the slightest movement," the police warned, advising civilians to refrain from visiting the site of an attack.

"Specialists are conducting an inspection and research for the presence of similar fragments," the police said.

Russia attacked Odesa on April 29 with an Iskander missile armed with a cluster munition warhead, killing at least five people and injuring around 30, including children.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of using cluster munitions to target civilian areas. These weapons "spray" small bomblets across a wide area, with some of them detonating long after the attack, posing a continued danger to the local population.

At least 9 dead, 29 injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih
At least eight people have been killed, including two children, after a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on June 12.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
