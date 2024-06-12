Police find evidence of Russian cluster munitions in Kyiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Cluster munitions have been found at the site of a Russian missile attack in Kyiv Oblast, the region's police reported on June 12.

Kyiv and the surrounding region came under a Russian drone and missile attack in the early hours of June 12. There were no reports of casualties, but falling debris from intercepted missiles caused damage in Kyiv Oblast.

While documenting the impact of the attack on the morning of June 12, "law enforcement officers discovered fragments of dangerous cluster submunitions," the Kyiv Oblast Police said.

"Explosive objects pose a threat to human life and health and can detonate at the slightest movement," the police warned, advising civilians to refrain from visiting the site of an attack.

"Specialists are conducting an inspection and research for the presence of similar fragments," the police said.

Russia attacked Odesa on April 29 with an Iskander missile armed with a cluster munition warhead, killing at least five people and injuring around 30, including children.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russia of using cluster munitions to target civilian areas. These weapons "spray" small bomblets across a wide area, with some of them detonating long after the attack, posing a continued danger to the local population.