War, Ukraine, Russia, Kryvyi Rih, Missile attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
At least 8 dead, 21 injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

by Chris York June 12, 2024 5:57 PM 1 min read
The scene of the attack in Kryvyi Rih (Telegram/Ihor Klymenko)
Editor's note: This is a developing story, and is being updated regularly.

At least eight people have been killed after a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on June 12.

Four people are still missing as emergency services' rescue efforts continue, Klymenko said.

Twenty-one people have been injured including two children as of 6:00 p.m., according to the minister.

"The police are documenting another Russian war crime," Klymenko added.

No further details on the missile used or the victims have been disclosed so far.

"My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, must strengthen air defense. "

An explosion was initially reported in the city by Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul at 3:51 p.m.

Soon after, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor Serhii Lysak reported that a missile had struck a residential area in the city.

12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
