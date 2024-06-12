At least 8 dead, 21 injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and is being updated regularly.

At least eight people have been killed after a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on June 12.

Four people are still missing as emergency services' rescue efforts continue, Klymenko said.

Twenty-one people have been injured including two children as of 6:00 p.m., according to the minister.

"The police are documenting another Russian war crime," Klymenko added.

No further details on the missile used or the victims have been disclosed so far.

"My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, must strengthen air defense. "

An explosion was initially reported in the city by Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul at 3:51 p.m.

Soon after, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor Serhii Lysak reported that a missile had struck a residential area in the city.