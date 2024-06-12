Russia launches missile attacks on Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched missile attacks overnight on June 12, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions.

In the capital Kyiv, multiple Kyiv Independent journalists reported hearing explosions around 4 a.m. local time.

The Air Force warned of the threat of Russian missiles and Shahed-type drones, as air raid alerts became active across the country.

Polish and other allied aircraft were scrambled to protect the country's own airspace in response to reports of the Russian missile attacks, the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said on X.

No casualties were reported at 4 a.m. local time.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.



