Russia launches missile attacks on Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv

by Dmytro Basmat June 12, 2024 4:16 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched missile attacks overnight on June 12, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions.

In the capital Kyiv, multiple Kyiv Independent journalists reported hearing explosions around 4 a.m. local time.

The Air Force warned of the threat of Russian missiles and Shahed-type drones, as air raid alerts became active across the country.

Polish and other allied aircraft were scrambled to protect the country's own airspace in response to reports of the Russian missile attacks, the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said on X.

No casualties were reported at 4 a.m. local time.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

Worst-case scenario in Ukraine’s energy system ‘very close to realistic,’ largest private energy company says
Ukrainians could face up to 20 hours of blackouts a day under a “worst-case” scenario if the country cannot repair and properly defend its energy infrastructure from Russian attacks, Executive Director of Ukraine’s largest privately-owned energy company DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk told the Kyiv Independent…
The Kyiv Independent


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Ukraine news
