Poland, Russia, Ukraine, NATO, Russia's war
Warsaw to ‘demand explanations’ from Moscow after Russian missile entered Polish airspace

by Alexander Khrebet March 24, 2024 7:37 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the Dnipro Dam in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 22, 2024. (Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
Poland will demand explanations from Moscow after a Russian missile violated the Polish airspace during the mass attack against Ukraine on the morning of March 24, the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

Poland, a NATO member, scrambled fighter jets to protect its airspace as Russian forces launched another large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine.

The Russian cruise missile entered Poland's airspace for 39 seconds, Jacek Siewiera, chief of Poland’s National Security Bureau, said on X on March 24. He also said the NATO allies had been briefed about yet another violation of the NATO border by a Russian cruise missile.

The Polish Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Pawel Wronski called on Russia to stop its “terrorist air attacks on the people and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and address the country's internal problems.”

Russia launched drone and missile attacks on different oblasts across Ukraine in the early hours of March 24, targeting critical infrastructure. The attacks targeted regions as far west as Lviv Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Forces said the Russian forces fired 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed loitering munitions, targeting eight regions in the west, center, north, and south of Ukraine. Of the total air targets fired across Ukraine, 18 cruise missiles and 25 Shahed drones were intercepted by the air defense, according to the report.

Russia has recently once again intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with the March 22 strike damaging the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station.

Russian missiles have previously entered Poland's airspace during attacks on Ukraine. On Dec. 29, a missile entered the country's airspace, putting Polish defenses on high alert.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during a Russian mass strike, killing two civilians. Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian surface-to-air missile launched to intercept a Russian attack.

Polish official on reported Russian missile in Poland’s airspace: We cannot rule out provocation
Jacek Siewiera, the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau, said that Polish authorities “have enough information to confirm that this missile was launched from Russian systems.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
