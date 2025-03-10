The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US military aid freeze could be 'resolved' during talks with Ukraine this week, Rubio says

by Kateryna Hodunova March 10, 2025 9:10 PM 2 min read
Marco Rubio, the U.S. secretary of state, during a swearing-in ceremony in Washington, DC, US, on Jan. 21, 2025. (Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. may resume military aid to Ukraine if there is progress during talks with Kyiv in Saudi Arabia this week, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists on March 10 en route to Jeddah, The Guardian reported.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are set to meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11 to discuss a potential ceasefire or peace agreement with Russia and a mineral resource deal between Kyiv and Washington.

"I think the notion of the pause in aid, broadly, is something I hope we can resolve. Obviously, what happens tomorrow will be key to that," Rubio said.

Following President Volodymyr Zelensky's clash with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, Washington suspended all military aid to Ukraine.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on March 5 that the U.S. had also halted intelligence sharing, potentially limiting Ukraine's ability to detect Russian missile strikes and carry out long-range attacks.

Speaking about a potential truce, Rubio praised Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire in the sky and at sea.

"I'm not saying that alone is enough, but it's the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end the conflict," he said.

Rubio also said that more details still needed to "be worked out" on the mineral resource deal between Ukraine and the U.S. The deal was derailed after the clash between Zelensky and Trump on Feb. 28.

Zelensky previously announced that his Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa would take part in the talks.

Rubio, U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will lead the U.S. delegation.

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
