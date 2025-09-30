KI logo
News Feed

Poland continues to fund Starlink for Ukraine after President Nawrocki signed assistance bill

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Poland continues to fund Starlink for Ukraine after President Nawrocki signed assistance bill
(Illustrative purposes only) Soldiers of Ukraine's 95th Brigade walk past a Starlink satellite internet receiver on Feb. 18, 2024, in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)

Warsaw continues to fund the Starlink communications system in Ukraine, following the signing of the relevant legislation by Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Sept. 29.

"During the war, this technology is of critical importance — to keep hospitals, schools, critical infrastructure, and front-line regions connected," Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

There are currently over 50,000 Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine, with more than 29,000 supplied by Poland.

Last week, Nawrocki signed a bill extending the assistance to Ukraine amid the full-scale Russian invasion.

The historian-turned-politician, who took a tougher position toward Kyiv than his predecessor, first vetoed the bill in August, demanding stricter rules on benefits for Ukrainians and additional amendments about the border, history, and Ukrainian nationalism.

The Polish government warned at the time that the veto could effectively end Polish support for Starlink Internet in Ukraine as of Oct. 1, which is covered by the assistance bill.

Nawrocki later signed a revised version of the bill, in which the parliament agreed to limit benefits to employed Ukrainians only.

As his proposals regarding historical issues were disregarded, the president introduced a bill on Sept. 29 that would make it a crime to disseminate "false claims" about the Volyn massacres, extend the period needed to obtain Polish citizenship, and introduce harsher penalties for illegal border crossings.

The Volyn (Volhynian) massacres of 1943-1944 took place in the Nazi-occupied territory of what is now western Ukraine during World War II. Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) members killed at least tens of thousands of Poles, while thousands of Ukrainians were killed in retaliation.

The massacre remains one of the most contentious issues in present-day Polish-Ukrainian relations.

Orban says Ukraine ‘is not a sovereign country’ following alleged Hungarian drone incursion
“We will be eager to hear his thoughts on state sovereignty and independence once he has broken free from his dependence on Russian energy, as U.S. President Donald Trump and European partners insisted multiple times,” Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
PolandUkrainePoland-Ukraine relationsStarlinkKarol Nawrocki
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 30
Tuesday, September 30
Show More

Editors' Picks