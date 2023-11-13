Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Pistorius confirms plan to double Germany's military aid to Ukraine for 2024

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2023 12:39 PM 2 min read
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Mahlwinkel, Germany, on March 16, 2023. (Dietmar Pohlmann/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will double its military aid to Ukraine for 2024, raising the figure from 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion), German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with the German broadcaster ARD on Nov. 12.

"This is a strong signal to Ukraine, showing we are not giving up on it," Pistorius said, amid rising concerns that the West's focus was shifting to the Israel-Hamas war.

The planned changes in Germany's budget allocation were a result of lessons learned from 2023, Pistorius said. Funds earmarked for military aid to Ukraine were "quickly exhausted" this year, and Germany would prefer not to have to request additional funding for 2024.

The additional funding would first need to be approved by the Bundestag's budget committee, which is set to begin budget adjustments on Nov. 16. It would then go on to a vote in the parliament.

Bild reported on Nov. 11 that Germany's coalition government planned to make the budget changes.

The news followed a Bild report on Oct. 22 that, according to a confidential Defense Ministry memo, the government had not yet budgeted enough funds to be able to deliver sufficient military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

At the same time, there were signs that Germany was shying away from enshrining a long-term commitment to military aid for Ukraine.

According to a report by Reuters on Nov. 11, unnamed diplomats said that several countries, including Germany, had expressed hesitation about a proposed multi-year EU fund for military aid for Ukraine.

The sources did say that "many countries still wanted to have a commitment at (the) EU level," but some preferred to continue providing funding on an annual basis instead of locking it in several years in advance.

Germany is the world's second provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

General: Germany’s military support for Ukraine will continue at least until 2032
Germany has already earmarked funding for Ukraine in its budget planning until 2032, Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding said in a Nov. 3 interview with the German news outlet Stuttgarter Nachrichten.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:26 AM

Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed chief of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reports.
2:16 PM

US, South Korea, Japan pledge to increase cooperation, pressure on North Korea.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the three countries planned to increase their trilateral cooperation to create a united front against the spectrum of North Korean hostile actions towards its neighbors in the region and the larger world. In particular, the officials said that North Korea was using cyber activities to fund its nuclear program.
MORE NEWS

