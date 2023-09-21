Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Germany delivers another military aid package to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2023 7:47 PM 2 min read
German army truck, Mercedes-Benz Zetros, drives on open day in Burg, Germany on June 25, 2016. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has provided Ukraine with satellite communication equipment, trucks, and spare parts for mine-clearing tanks in the latest military aid package, the German government reported on Sept. 21.

The aid package includes 17 SatCom terminals, an antenna hub station, four 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains, four semi-trailers, 12 Zetros trucks, and spare parts for WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks.

The government's website noted that some of the deliveries from the industry stocks require further upgrades or training.

On Sept. 19, the German news outlet Spiegel reported that Ukraine had refused to accept a recent batch of 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks sent by Germany, saying they needed repairs that the Ukrainian military could not carry out.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius previously announced that Berlin was preparing a new assistance package for Ukraine worth 400 million euros ($430 million).

The German official said the new assistance tranche will include explosive and mortar ammunition, rockets, armored vehicles, and demining equipment.

When asked about the possibility of providing Ukraine with mush-desired Taurus long-range missiles, Pistorius said that the decision has not yet been made as Berlin has to consider a "variety of political, legal, military and technical aspects."

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
