Germany delivers another military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has provided Ukraine with satellite communication equipment, trucks, and spare parts for mine-clearing tanks in the latest military aid package, the German government reported on Sept. 21.

The aid package includes 17 SatCom terminals, an antenna hub station, four 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains, four semi-trailers, 12 Zetros trucks, and spare parts for WISENT 1 mine clearing tanks.

The government's website noted that some of the deliveries from the industry stocks require further upgrades or training.

On Sept. 19, the German news outlet Spiegel reported that Ukraine had refused to accept a recent batch of 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks sent by Germany, saying they needed repairs that the Ukrainian military could not carry out.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius previously announced that Berlin was preparing a new assistance package for Ukraine worth 400 million euros ($430 million).

The German official said the new assistance tranche will include explosive and mortar ammunition, rockets, armored vehicles, and demining equipment.

When asked about the possibility of providing Ukraine with mush-desired Taurus long-range missiles, Pistorius said that the decision has not yet been made as Berlin has to consider a "variety of political, legal, military and technical aspects."