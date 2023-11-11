Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: EU's $21 billion Ukraine war fund receiving pushback

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2023 5:34 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on Dec. 28, 2022. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several EU countries, including Germany, have voiced hesitation about supporting a $21 billion EU fund for military aid for Ukraine that is intended to be disbursed over four years, especially about the prospect of committing the money in advance, Reuters reported on Nov. 11, citing comments from unnamed diplomats.  

"I'm not going to declare it dead at this point yet. But of course, improvements can always be made," an unnamed senior EU diplomat told Reuters.

The fund, which was suggested by the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell in July 2023, would allocate $21 billion for the next four years within the framework of the European Peace Facility in order to reimburse member states' expenses on military support for Ukraine. The money is meant to partially cover both lethal and non-lethal equipment, allowing countries that adhere to the neutrality principle to contribute as well.

The European Peace Facility is a tool used to provide military aid to Ukraine and other partners of the EU.

Euractiv reported on Oct. 17 that the EU budget discussions were delaying the release of the fund, and a more concrete decision on the matter was unlikely before December.

One unnamed diplomat told Reuters that the "likelihood of Borrell's original proposal being adopted was declining."

Nonetheless, "many countries still wanted to have a commitment at (the) EU level," the diplomat said. Others echoed concerns about the fact that the proposal contained a long-term commitment, saying that the EU may instead decide to continue to fund Ukraine on a year-by-year basis.

However, that would run contrary to the logic of Borrell's proposal, which was to create a more predictable source of funding.

As of Nov. 3, the EU has provided Ukraine with almost $27 billion in military aid, including around $6 billion under the European Peace Facility, according to the European Commission website.

Ukraine war latest: EU unlikely to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March 2024, media reports
Key developments on Nov. 10: * Bloomberg: EU unlikely to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March 2024 * Orban: ‘EU must not start membership talks with Ukraine’ * Military intelligence: Ukraine hits 2 light Russian landing crafts in Crimea * Over 30,000 Ukrainian recruits receive…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:43 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 8, firing 6 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:00 PM

Zelensky signs 4 laws required for EU accession.

However, the law on reforming the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) signed by Zelensky failed to fully repeal the so-called Lozovyi's amendments, which are thought to help those suspected or accused of corruption to avoid responsibility.
7:32 PM

International Maritime Organization to send mission to Ukraine.

"This decision, as well as the non-election of Russia to the International Maritime Organization Council for 2023-2024, shows the protection of the international maritime community's right to free navigation of every country," said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
6:27 PM

Russians, Belarusians to be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics.

Under the rules, Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be able to participate as teams nor display any flags or any official identification with either country. Athletes or support personnel who have openly supported the war will not be allowed, as will anyone who has served or is affiliated with either the military or security organizations of Russia or Belarus.
5:39 PM

Prosecutors: Ukrainian spy who coordinated Russian attacks in Odesa identified.

According to the prosecutors, the individual began spying for Russia in October and was tasked with taking pictures of the locations of Ukrainian troops, as well as defense and energy infrastructure in Odesa, which he then sent to his Russian contacts. He also allegedly photographed the aftermath of Russian strikes in the oblast so that future Russian attacks could be corrected for a more accurate result.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.