Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bild: German government plans to provide 8 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2023 8:15 PM 2 min read
A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launcher stands at the air base on June 17, 2023, in Bavaria, Germany. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's coalition government agreed this week to double the budget for military aid for Ukraine in 2024, Bild reported on Nov. 11, citing information from the German Defense Ministry.  

While four billion euros ($4.3 billion) was the amount initially allocated for military aid for Ukraine in the draft 2024 budget, the government made the decision to increase that number to eight billion euros ($8.6 billion).

The news follows a Bild report on Oct. 22 that according to a confidential Defense Ministry memo, the government had not yet budgeted enough funds to be able to deliver sufficient military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

While the Finance Ministry had allocated four billion euros ($4.3 billion) for military support to Ukraine next year, the Defense Ministry had calculated that 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion) were already earmarked for projects that had already been announced, according to the German media outlet.

Another 770 million euros ($816 million) were to go to the Foreign Ministry's aid programs, leaving just 120 million for new military aid support to Ukraine in 2024.

The Defense Ministry was concerned that billions more would be needed in order to meet Ukraine's needs for military support.

The decision on the doubling of the funds for Ukraine's military aid will be officially decided on next week by the Budget Committee, Bild said.

Germany is the world's second provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

General: Germany’s military support for Ukraine will continue at least until 2032
Germany has already earmarked funding for Ukraine in its budget planning until 2032, Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding said in a Nov. 3 interview with the German news outlet Stuttgarter Nachrichten.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

