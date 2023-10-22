Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bild: German defense ministry concerned about insufficient funds for Ukraine in 2024

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 22, 2023 10:42 PM 2 min read
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chairman of the Bundespressekonferenz Tim Szent-Ivanyi, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attend a press conference in Berlin, Germany on June 14, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The German government has not yet budgeted enough funds to be able to deliver enough military aid to Ukraine in 2024, German media outlet Bild reported on Oct. 22, citing a confidential Defense Ministry memo.

The 2024 budget will be approved in mid-November, but the Defense Ministry is concerned that the current draft budget leaves only 120 million euros ($127.2 million) for new military support to Ukraine next year once existing commitments are subtracted.

While the Finance Ministry has earmarked four billion euros ($4.2 billion) for military support to Ukraine next year, the Defense Ministry has calculated that 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion) will go to projects that have already been announced, according to Bild.

Another 770 million euros ($816 million) will go to the Foreign Ministry's aid programs, leaving just 120 million for new military aid support to Ukraine in 2024.

However, the Defense Ministry expects to need billions more to meet Ukraine's needs for military support, Bild reported.

This includes 880 million euros ($932 million) for air defense, 675 million ($715 million) for armored combat vehicles, 390 million ($413 million) for combat engineering, 935 million ($990 million) for protective equipment, and 2.34 billion ($2.48 billion) for repairs, spare parts, and logistics.

"Ukraine must be able to rely on Germany’s promises,” Andreas Schwarz, the MP responsible for the defense budget in the German parliament's budget committee, told Bild.

"It must not be the case that we run out of financial steam when it comes to aid to Ukraine next year," Schwarz said.

Negotiations to finalize the budget are currently ongoing. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in August that Germany plans to provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in annual military aid until 2027.

Germany is the world's largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the United States.

Germany pledges further $210 million for Ukraine reconstruction
These funds will be used for the restoration of Ukraine’s healthcare, education, drinking water supply, and for urban reconstruction, Germany’s State Secretary for Development Jochen Flasbarth said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
