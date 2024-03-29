Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine
Edit post

Syrskyi: 500,000 mobilization figure ‘significantly reduced’

by Chris York March 29, 2024 11:05 AM 3 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. (Oleksandr Syrskyi/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The number of people who need to be mobilized has been “significantly reduced” from the initially proposed 500,000, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said on March 29.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Oleksandr Syrskyi said the figure had been reviewed and “we expect we will have enough people capable of defending,” though he did not specify the new estimates.

In December, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's military leadership – then headed by Valerii Zaluzhnyi – had proposed to mobilize 450,000-500,000 additional conscripts in order to ensure sufficient rotation of troops from the front lines.

“They are exhausted, physically and psychologically, especially in combat conditions,” Syrskyi said, adding that “the 110th combat brigade was involved in the Avdiivka direction from the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”

Opinion: Ukraine may have no choice but to lower its fighting age
Editor’s Note: Brian Bonner, the Kyiv Post’s chief editor from 2008-2021, is the host of Hromadske Radio’s podcast “Ukraine Calling.” This weekly English-language program, released on Fridays, can be found on Hromadske’s YouTube channel and website, as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud,…
The Kyiv IndependentBrian Bonner

“They need to recover and rest, and this is an objective necessity. And there are many such units,” Syrskyi added.

Syrskyi stressed that those who are mobilized are not “immediately sent to the front.”

“With very special exceptions, for example, when a person already has combat experience, the vast majority of these individuals arrive at training military units and centers,” he said.

A draft law on mobilization is currently being amended by lawmakers, and proposes to lower the enlistment age and introduce basic military training for adults.

In early February, Ukraine's parliament passed the updated bill on mobilization in the first reading, a few weeks after its initial, contentious version was withdrawn.

The draft law proposes the mobilization from the age of 25 to 60, according to the ministry. Citizens from the age of 18 can choose the time of basic military service.

In addition, regardless of basic military training or service, they will receive a deferral until they reach the conscription age.

According to the bill, basic military training will be introduced in higher education institutions starting in 2025, with certain categories of citizens exempted from it.

Basic military service will be introduced instead of conscript service and will last five months in peacetime and three months in wartime.

More than 4,000 amendments to the bill have been submitted since its passing in the first reading.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says new Russian offensive could come in May or June
Key developments on March 28: * Zelensky: New Russian offensive may come in May or June * Kyiv dismisses reports about Russia’s preparations for Kharkiv offensive * Almost 1,800 Ukrainian children made orphans by Russia’s war * Security measures to be increased in Kyiv following missile strikes…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.