Zelensky: Military proposes to mobilize 450,000-500,000 new soldiers

by Martin Fornusek December 19, 2023 6:40 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on Dec. 19, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military leadership proposed to mobilize 450,000-500,000 additional conscripts, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 19, noting that the plan has yet to address several key issues before he can support it.

Zelensky said in November that he had instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to present a new mobilization plan.

"This is a serious number. I said I need more arguments to support this direction," Zelensky said during a press conference.

"I need concrete information on what will (then) happen with the 1-million military of Ukraine."

Zelensky added that the military also has to address the issue of rotation and demobilization.

These processes must be just for Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, and the Armed Forces leadership must take into account the troops' morale, Zelensky added.

Speaking on the financial costs, Zelensky said the mobilization in such a format will cost Hr 500 billion ($13.4 billion).

Asked whether he would sign a law on the mobilization of men younger than 27 and women, Zelensky said he would not support calling up women.

"(The mobilization of) women – no, I will not sign it."

"As for (the mobilization of) 25-year-old men, (yes) if all the arguments are presented. As of today, I see that it is necessary, so I agree with it."

Zelensky is holding a press conference in Kyiv on Dec. 19, answering questions from Ukrainian and foreign journalists.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

