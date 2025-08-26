Become a member
Over 250,000 desertion, AWOL cases opened since 2022, prosecutors say

1 min read
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Over 250,000 desertion, AWOL cases opened since 2022, prosecutors say
More than 250,000 criminal cases have been opened into soldiers' absence without leave (AWOL) and desertion since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported on Aug. 26, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the data provided by the prosecutors, 202,997 criminal cases were opened into unauthorized abandonment of military units, also known as absence without leave, from 2022 to July 2025. A total of 15,564 people were officially charged with the crime.

The Prosecutor General's Office also said that 50,058 desertion cases were opened in the same period, and 1,248 individuals were charged with desertion.

Under martial law, men aged 25 to 60 can be conscripted into the armed forces.

The report comes as the Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing manpower shortages while struggling to hold back the Russian advance at the front.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Tuesday, August 26
Ukrainian government allows men aged 18-22 to go abroad.

Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 have been prohibited from leaving the country since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, with some exceptions. Men aged 25 to 60 can be conscripted into the armed forces.

Next Ramstein summit scheduled for Sept. 9 in London.

The Ramstein summit will take place as Washington is trying to organize peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian presidents in its effort to end Moscow's full-scale war, while Kyiv awaits a proposed framework for security guarantees from its partners.

